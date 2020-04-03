Video conferencing to be used for court appearances

A video teleconferencing system considered by Lincoln County law enforcement for some time prior to the current COVID-19 crisis is likely to go into more common use very soon.

Both County District Attorney Dylan Frehner and Sheriff Kerry Lee have spoken several times recently about using internet video conferencing for inmate hearings rather than have the inmate appear in person before the judge in either of the county’s Justice courts.

Frehner said, “We are working to have where any inmate needing to appear before a judge can access a video conference instead of being brought to the courtroom. It will go over the court’s recording system.”

He noted this will cut down considerably on the sheriff’s department transportation costs to and from the county detention center in Pioche to Pahranagat Valley Justice Court in Alamo as well as in Meadow Valley Justice Court in Pioche.

“It will also hopefully work where other people could video conference from Vegas or other locations versus driving here and coming to the court directly.”

After the coronavirus trouble is past, the system may continue to be used, he said, “because it will allow us not to have deputies spend quite a bit of time transporting inmates to and fro, and needing to have multiple people on duty to help supervise the court.”

Sheriff Lee said he also thinks this method can be effective. “What we’re looking at is for the initial appearance of the inmate or an arrestee that can be done over the teleconferencing system with the judge, first appearances and arraignments in the very preliminary part of a case, including bail hearings, etc., done via video. It saves us the manpower, costs and security because the inmate would not have to leave our facility for an appearance early on.”

Lee said his office has been trying a couple of different systems recently, and “there were five arraignments

made just last week using the new system and it worked quite well.”

Teleconferencing in this manner is being done quite a lot in other parts of the state as well as nationwide, Lee said. “It’s becoming more and more common all the time, and we were looking at this with the judges on how to work it out before the coronavirus crisis even came along.”

In case of a jury trial, Lee said, “That would have to be in person. You get to a certain point in the legal system that has to be done in person. The person needs to be there with their attorney, to be able to speak with their attorney while the court proceedings are going on.”

Frehner said at present, the Lincoln County courts have postponed trials and hearings until further notice.