Virus throws a wrench in young adults’ lives

While the spread of COVID-19 has led to precautions throughout the world to help protect those that are most vulnerable to the disease, there is another group that has had to suffer a significant blow due to the quarantine: children and teenagers.

With the schools closed and the sports connected to them shut down, young men and women all over the county find themselves with nothing to do. While some may have craved a release from their studies, the isolation that comes from being separated from their friends has made them appreciate the social aspect of their education.

“Before this all happened, I kept thinking ‘Is the year over yet?’” Senior McKenzie Poulsen recalled during an interview, “the senioritis was really setting in. But now I just miss seeing my classmates.”

Courtesy photo

McKenzie Poulsen wearing some of her track medals at a 2019 meet. Poulsen was looking forward to big things this track season before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Poulsen, the current girls 1A state champion for the triple jump and a senior at Pahranagat Valley High School, had high hopes of smashing the current state record this year, but those hopes were dampened by the quarantine. As a matter of fact, she had a lot of goals, and even if the track season opens again, according to Poulsen, the return to form will be a tough one. While this may be a step backward, she has decided to overcome this setback by continuing to train without the use of the track. She still hopes to beat the record, as well as beating one of her rivals from Eureka.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) is holding out hope that all regional and state tournaments can still be held in May, but it, of course, all depends on the COVID-19 situation at that time.

Poulsen’s disappointment in missing out on the last third of her senior year is being felt by seniors throughout the county, who were looking forward to spring sports, proms, musical performances and other activities. If the pandemic continues into May and June, graduation ceremonies and senior trips are in jeopardy.

Further up north, there’s another example of how the disease has brought young people back home. Elijah Harr, a Panaca native, was serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in South Africa when the disease began its spread. According to Harr, no one seemed too affected by COVID-19 when it first appeared, but right about the time when the South African government began to take notice, the leaders of the church made the tough decision to bring their foreign serving missionaries home.

Another decision that affected Harr directly is the fact that any missionaries that had served over twenty-one of their scheduled twenty-four months were not going to be reassigned to another mission in the United States, so when he came home earlier this month, he was home to stay. But, even with this unfortunate news, Harr has his own hopes for the future, which include a construction job in Idaho. While some people may be bogged down with their fates at the moment, Harr said, “There’s a lot of hope for the world.”