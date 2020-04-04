DETR reminds individuals to file weekly claims to continue unemployment insurance benefits

LAS VEGAS, NV – The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) Employment Security Division wants to remind anyone who has filed for unemployment insurance that they must file weekly claims to continue to receive benefits.

Weekly claims must be filed even if benefits are on hold due to eligibility issues or if waiting for an appeal.

To file a weekly claim, individuals answer a series of yes and no questions online or by phone after the week has ended. Weeks begin on a Sunday and end on the following Saturday, just like a calendar. For step-by-step instructions, please watch the YouTube tutorial video on how to file weekly claims.

DETR strongly urges that weekly filings be completed online at ui.nv.gov. Simply choose “File Weekly Claim” once logged into your CSS account. When filing weekly claims during the closure of non-essential businesses, filers can fill out their weekly work search, by simply clicking “submit to continue” while on the weekly work search activity page. Individuals are also encouraged to record their login information and have it handy when completing weekly filings.

Weekly filings can also be completed by phone by choosing option #1. Expect waits on the phone lines due to an unprecedented volume of calls.

Northern Nevada: (775) 684-0350

Southern Nevada: (702) 486-0350

Rural Areas and Out of State Callers: (888) 890-8211

Individuals who have returned to work and no longer wish to receive benefits can simply stop filing weekly claims.

Staff continues to update DETR’s COVID-19 coronavirus FAQ sheet that answers frequently asked questions about the unemployment insurance filing process. That FAQ sheet and other helpful information can be found under the COVID-19 tab on detr.nv.gov.