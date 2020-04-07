Aging and Disability Services Division Nevada COVID-19 Aging Network rapid response announced

Carson City, NV — Nevada’s Aging and Disability Services Division (ADSD) today announced it is launching a website to offer a single point of entry where elders and caregivers can request help in specific areas of need.

The Nevada COVID-19 Aging Network (Nevada CAN) website will support Nevadans as they “Stay Home For Nevada” as directed by Governor Steve Sisolak to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The site is available through Nevada 2-1-1 at https://www.nevada211.org/seniors-covid19-resources/

ADSD partnered with the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) Sanford Center for Aging (SCA), UNR School of Community Health Sciences (CHS) Dementia Engagement, Nevada Senior Services and Nevada 2-1-1, to plan and implement this comprehensive and coordinated approach to meet the needs of the potentially hundreds-of-thousands of newly-isolated elders.

“Nevada’s seniors are among the most vulnerable right now, and ensuring they have a way to get critical help is more important than ever,” Governor Steve Sisolak said. “Whether it’s food, medicine, health assessments or just social interaction, these residents, especially those that are homebound, are in extra need of assistance right now as we take steps to slow the spread of this virus and protect Nevadans of all ages.”

“This resource will allow us to connect early with Nevada’s seniors to ensure those that are homebound have access to the support they need. Kudos to our partners statewide for prioritizing this effort,” said Richard Whitley, Director of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The statewide, coordinated approach at the heart of Nevada CAN is focused on ensuring the needs of all elders are met during self-isolation in three priority areas:

Essentials for Daily Living – access to food and prescription medications

Telehealth Services – geriatric assessments, psychiatry, primary care and other clinical services as available

Social Support Services – Offering connection to education, wellness and social engagement through remote technologies including one to one, group peer support and volunteer opportunities.

In addition, the website will provide support to the aging provider network, offering timely information, policy and funding guidance, and supporting opportunities for collaboration and coordination across the

state.

“We created this platform to support collaboration and coordination, not to duplicate any efforts already being made by the thousands of hard-working community partners and volunteer organizations” said Dena Schmidt, Administrator, Aging and Disability Services Division.

The Nevada CAN goal is to mobilize all available resources and ensure that every elder Nevadan has access to medical, social and daily essentials in their home, which will reduce COVID-19 exposure and impact. Requests for help will be sent to Aging and Disability Services staff who will route the requests to the appropriate community partner, state program, county program or action team.

As a public health gerontologist who has dedicated his career to supporting elder health and well-being, Peter Reed, PhD, MPH, Director, Sanford Center for Aging at UNR School of Medicine, stated, “I find the COVID-19 crisis absolutely stunning, as it is by far the biggest challenge ever faced by the state and nation-wide network of aging services professionals. While people clearly recognize the public health, health care and financial crises underway, we need to also realize that there is an important aging services crisis unfolding in communities across our state with the potential for very serious consequences for Nevada’s older citizens.”