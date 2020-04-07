State asking businesses to help with COVID-19 response

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) and the state-designated Regional Development Authorities (RDAs) are assisting the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force to secure needed medical supplies for the State’s battle against the COVID-19. The purpose of this survey is to provide manufacturers with the opportunity to support our Silver State’s medical needs with production capabilities, inventory, and/or repurposing/retooling of manufacturing processes to produce Nevada-specific health care in-demand products for fighting COVID-19.

The survey is available here.