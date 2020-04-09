Governor tightens restrictions

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a new directive April 8 further limiting “places where Nevadans gather and [COVID-19] may spread,” according to a guidance document released by the state.

New restrictions include the closure of golf courses and other public recreational facilities, auto or appliance showrooms, and limiting in-person faith-based services.

“Places of worship have been encouraged to hold services via alternative means, like videos, streaming, or broadcast,” the document stated.

Further, in-person showing of homes for sale, including open houses, are prohibited, as are visits from a barber or hairstylist.

New restrictions on grocery stores were also put forth. “Self-serve food stations, salad bars, and unpackaged dry goods – like nuts, seeds, trail mix, dried fruits, etc. – have to close now and remain closed through April 30, 2020,” the document stated. “The stores can still pre-package these items themselves and sell them, but they can no longer remain open for self-service.”

Read the full document here.