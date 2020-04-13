First COVID-19 case reported in Lincoln County

Grover C. Dils Medical Center announced Lincoln County’s first positive COVID-19 case.

“We are aggressively pursuing the identification of all direct contacts to our local patient zero,” officials said in a Facebook statement. “This is done to educate, instruct, and reassure those individuals in order to mitigate and possibly contain the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

At this time no one is hospitalized, and the test was done outside of the county. The patient was not named in order to respect personal privacy.

“We ask the community to respect their privacy as well,” the announcement stated. “The appropriate people will be informed and asked to self-quarantine.”

The hospital encouraged residents to continue maintaining personal hygiene and preventive measures, including hand washing and sanitizing and not touching the face.

“Maintain social distancing. Stay home if you are sick and seek medical attention if you are having trouble breathing,” officials stated. “If you are under isolation/quarantine, please comply. You can spread the disease without knowing.”

The hospital also asked that people call ahead before coming to the hospital or clinic if concerned about COVID-19 symptoms or exposure in order to protect the hospital staff and allow them to prepare.

Grover C. Dils Medical Center can be reached at 775-726-3171, Caliente at 775-726-3121, and Alamo Clinic at 775-725-3364.