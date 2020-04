This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Times are presently hard with the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortages, the disruption of lives and troubling inconveniences in all parts of the U.S. People are being forced to adapt their day-to-day lives to a new reality. A good question to examine is how the present troubling times compare to what people in Lincoln County experienced […]