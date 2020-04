This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Jolin Schimbeck and Gretchen Soderborg, respectively the second grade and sixth grade teachers at Panaca Elementary, were selected to receive the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Teacher of the Year award. Schimbeck was nominated in the first through fifth category and Soderborg was nominated in the sixth through eight category. On Wednesday, March 25, a small […]