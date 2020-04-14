From the publisher: This is hard, but kindness is everywhere

Many of the stories in Lincoln County these days are of lives disrupted.

The regular rhythm of early spring does not exist. Instead, the churches, schools, senior centers and other gathering spots are empty. Baseball, softball and Little League fields are eerily quiet.

High school seniors are spending the final third of their final year missing out on competitions, performances and other activities, wondering if they’ll even get to have their graduation celebrations and trips.

Many young missionaries are returning home early, the time of service they anticipated their entire lives cut painfully short.

What’s more, with lives abruptly turned upside down, we are required to go through these challenges in isolation. Nursing home residents may not receive visitors. Those who lose loved ones must conduct funerals socially distanced.

Yet through these challenges, people are finding ways to reach out and help each other. Doctors, nurses, mental health professionals, law enforcement, public servants, military personnel, farmers and truck drivers are doing their parts. Employees at factories, warehouses, grocery stores, post offices and so many other establishments keep showing up to work, ensuring essential needs are met. Ministers, both official and unofficial, are providing spiritual strength to the people. Thanks to technology, we can still hold meetings and even see each other’s faces. Kind notes and cards are being shared and a variety of service rendered.

Through it all the spirit in our communities shines through. This was on full display as Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins was honored as his procession came through the county. Many lined up to pay tribute to the fallen hero and show support to his family and comrades.

This and so many other acts of compassion, even socially distanced ones, see us through.