This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

All persons who can fill out the 2020 Census form online are asked to do so as soon as possible. Lincoln County Commissioner Bevan Lister made the request at the commission meeting this week. He said the county is far behind in getting the information turned in. “If people are waiting for a form to […]