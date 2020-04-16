Nevada SCATS unveils new COVID-19 informational video and online resources page

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations has created a new informational video containing key resources, current regulations and important workplace safety details to ultimately protect the safety and health of Nevada’s essential workforce during the current pandemic. The video resides on SCATS’ new COVID-19 resources page, which is designed to keep Nevada’s employers and employees updated on the latest information and guidance surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to be sure that we’re doing everything in our power to equip employers with the knowledge and resources necessary to keep their employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said SCATS Chief Administrative Officer, Todd Schultz. “SCATS and our partners are closely monitoring the situation and tracking the newest guidelines from trusted organizations, including the CDC and OSHA. Our informational video covers recommendations for some of Nevada’s most popular essential industries.”

The webpage showcases the informational video covering many topic relevant to workplace health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Topics include the State of Nevada’s COVID-19 informational website, CDC interim guidance for businesses and employees, and OSHA state and national resources and more. The page also features links to various informational websites including the State of Nevada’s COVID-19 informational website, CDC interim guidance for businesses and employees, and OSHA state and national resources. The page additionally offers a library of PDF documents covering guidance and regulations surrounding COVID-19. Visitors to the page can find key information on the current state of emergency, and up-to-date guidelines for businesses in a variety of crucial industries, including food service, mining, manufacturing, construction and more.

For more information on SCATS, including details on COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, resources and other materials offered by SCATS free of charge, please call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit www.4safenv.state.nv.us/covid-19.