USDA announces $72 million in distance learning & telemedicine program funds for rural areas

Improves Nevada access to health care, training & education

CARSON CITY, Nev. – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand has announced that USDA today is opening a second application window for funding under the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program with a total of $72 million available.

“Due to the COVID-19 National Emergency, USDA is providing an additional window for those who could not complete applications prior to the first application deadline,” Brand said. “Access to distance learning and telemedicine makes it easier for thousands of rural residents to take advantage of health care and educational opportunities without having to travel long distances or be among large groups of people.”

Applicants eligible for DLT grants include most state and local governmental entities, federally recognized tribes, nonprofits, and for-profit businesses. The maximum grant award is $1 million, and the program requires a 15% match. In Nevada, more information available from General Field Representative Rocky Chenelle at rocky.chenelle@usda.gov or by phone at (530) 379-5032.

Electronic applications for window two may be submitted through grants.gov beginning April 14, 2020, and are due no later than July 13, 2020. Paper applications will not be accepted under the second window. Information on the program is available online with a webinar at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unwgh_qGrXM&feature=youtu.be

Rural Development was provided an additional $25 million in the CARES Act for the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program that will be announced separately in the near future.