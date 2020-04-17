Health care workforce grows as volunteers join Battle Born Medical Corps

Medical professionals encouraged to sign up

CARSON CITY, NV – In the week since Governor Steve Sisolak called for medical professionals to step up to support Nevada’s COVID-19 response more than 800 have responded.

The Governor urged health care providers, behavioral health professionals and other medical professionals to join the Battle Born Medical Corps to expand Nevada’s medical care capacity during the COVID-19 crisis.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, psychologists, respiratory therapists and many other specialties have joined the Battle Born Medical Corps to assist Nevada’s medical providers who have been working to help patients statewide.

“These professionals are a precious resource right now, and I am grateful for their service to Nevada,” said Sisolak. “I am inspired by their support and encourage other medical professionals and students to join this elite force.”

Volunteer medical professionals will be utilized to assist health care providers who are serving Nevadans statewide. The Battle Born Medical Corps has received requests for support from Willow Springs Center in Reno, Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City and Washoe County Incident Management Team (IMT) on behalf of the Washoe County Health District.

The program is accepting requests from other facilities for volunteers to support their workforce and COVID-19 response.

On April 1, Sisolak signed Declaration of Emergency Directive 011, which waives certain licensing requirements to allow Nevada to add additional health care workers into Nevada’s medical system. It also allows certain doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, and even some medical students to go to work right now caring for COVID-19 patients.

Those interested in joining the Corps can log onto https://servnv.org/, to enter required information and register through the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

For more information on Nevada’s COVID-19 response go to https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/