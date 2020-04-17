Our dear mother, Marilyn Durrant Cox, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home in Alamo, Nevada at the age of 88.

She was born on February 8, 1932 in Smithfield, Utah to Leon and Mary Moses Durrant and was a great-granddaughter of Wilford Woodruff.

Marilyn married Martin Cutler Cox on August 17, 1951 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho LDS temple. Alongside her beloved “Marty,” the anchor in her life, Marilyn was a loving, devoted and patient wife and mother. She was always there for her children to care for and nurture them. She truly enjoyed and loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marilyn had a naturally beautiful, angelic singing voice that touched the hearts of those who heard her sing. It was akin to hearing that still, small voice.

Marilyn was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and performed dedicated service as a librarian in many of the LDS wards she attended throughout her life. She also enjoyed being a visiting teacher and was always so welcoming and grateful to those sisters who ministered to her over the years in various wards. She loved to study and learn about the history of the Church.

Marilyn had a lifelong love of reading, especially mysteries and church books. She and Marty absolutely loved to travel and some of her happiest times were visiting Europe and Australia, and collecting souvenir spoons from all over the world. She loved to decorate her home for Christmas and other holidays and enjoyed cooking wonderful holiday meals for family gatherings.

She is survived by her sons Blair Martin (Teresa) Cox of Rimrock, AZ, and Gregory Kenneth (Duk Hee) Cox of Westlake Village, CA, along with four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her eternal companion, Martin Cutler Cox, and their daughter Shelley.

A graveside service and interment will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Alamo Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com.