From the publisher: Changes to our subscription model

Financial realities for community newspapers are setting in fast during our current crisis. For the Lincoln County Record, there are two realities that necessitate adjustments.

The first is the cost of mailing the Record out of the county. Postage far outpaced the subscription rate, and it just wasn’t sustainable, so we’ve made a significant change. I’m grateful for our readers living outside of Lincoln County. Many of you call the county home and subscribe to stay caught up with local news. I hope you’ll understand why this adjustment was made and ask for your continued support.

The second reality is the increasing movement of readership to the internet. Online readership of the Lincoln County Record today is 10 times greater than it was in 2013, the year I became involved with the publication. As readers continue to migrate to the web, I believe we must maintain a similar subscription base to ensure the Record has a future in our digital world. Thus we are adding a digital subscription to our website at LCCentral.com. This gives you access to premium articles as well as an electronic version of the newspaper.

You can see all the subscription options and subscribe directly on our website, LCCentral.com/Subscribe. You can also call us anytime at (775) 725-3232 to subscribe.

My hope is these changes will place the paper on a solid footing for years to come. These adjustments were made to build strong relationships with our print and digital readers both inside and outside the county.

All of it, of course, depends on your continued support, for which I thank you.

