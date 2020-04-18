Question of the Week: Faith’s Role

Each week, we are asking our readers questions about issues impacting them. This week’s question: With all that’s going on, what role has faith played in your life lately? Here are readers’ responses.

“I was raised in a non-denominational church in Parowan Utah that also had a private school that I graduated from. My faith has always been the center of my life thanks to my mom who’s from Caliente. I have been watching grace Christian church every week since the quarantine. I am a member of a church locally, Agape Baptist church and fellow members have been so much help in bringing me and my son things we need and the meds I depend on to keep me alive from day to day as I have chronic myeloid leukemia and it’s incurable. The community helped us a lot when I was diagnosed in 2018. Good things like that keep your faith up.”

– Ella Robinson

Christ Church Episcopal is my home. Just finished having Easter communion over Zoom with St. Bartholomew Episcopal in Ely!

– Susan Adams

My faith has always been a part of me each day. I have moved back to Wisconsin, but my son and family are still in Alamo. My church is the Baptist church and pastor Becky Eiseman. I so look forward to attending church there. She has wed my son, baptized three children. Nowhere here in Wisconsin have I found another church. I look forward each time I visit Alamo to attend. When you look out at the sky and mountains, how can you not believe in God? We need to pray for our President and our country.

– Cyndi Floeter

Bible talk church in Panaca has been my saving Grace. The members have always been there to help me when I needed them for things.

– Sandy Olson

Faith has been essential during these uncertain times. It’s also been wonderful to see so many stories of reaching out and service to those that have been impacted by this crisis.

– Sam Lytle

Faith has been a rock for our family–ever providing a stable source of strength when everything else has been shifting and sifting like sand between our fingers. It has motivated our family to be better by helping us to focus on the most important things, while also providing continual peace–the kind of peace that seems to calm every worry and fill every crevice of your soul.

– Molly Roemer

Thanks to all those who responded. Here is next week’s question: How has your life changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Look for the question on our Facebook page on Sunday or send us an email, contact.lcrecord@gmail.com.