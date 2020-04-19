Community invited to honk and wave at LCHS for the class of 2020

Lincoln County High School (LCHS) is inviting all community members to celebrate the seniors.

On Monday, April 20, at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time), drive by the Michael S. Anderson football field and wave, cheer and celebrate the graduating class.

Since many things have been canceled for the students, from prom to the musical to spring sports, a special date has been designed to celebrate the LCHS seniors.

Some seniors will be sporting their uniforms from track, baseball or softball. Some will be donning their costumes from the canceled musical, “The Sound of Music.” Others will be wearing a tux or dress from the show choir, mixed choir or band. Students might also be wearing their FFA jackets or be decked out in a cap and gown.