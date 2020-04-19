High school seniors being honored, social distancing-style

On Friday, April 10 at 8:20 pm, (20:20 military time), the lights on the softball, baseball and football fields in Alamo were turned on for 20 minutes to recognize Pahranagat Valley High School’s senior class.

The scoreboard was turned on at the Alamo softball field with scores reading 20-20 to honor this year’s graduating class. Lincoln County High School is doing a “honk and wave” activity on April 20 at 8:20 p.m. to honor its seniors

Posters recognizing the seniors were also displayed at the locations.

“The lights are a beacon to show them we are thinking of them and to remind them there will be a time when we will get together again,” principal Mike Strong said.

Community members drove by in their cars to honor the seniors but avoided congregating.

Lincoln County High School is doing a “honk and wave” activity On Monday, April 20, at 8:20 p.m., at the Michael S. Anderson football field to celebrate its graduating class. Similar activities are taking place in other parts of the country.

On April 15, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued Declaration of Emergency Directive 014 to continue to support districts and schools in providing opportunities for students to learn from a distance during the COVID-19 Pandemic. This directive builds on Directive 005, signed on March 20, 2020 by the Governor, which waived requirements for State assessments, including Smarter Balanced assessments and end of course exams.

Directive 014 supports the authority of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jhone Ebert, to temporarily waive or suspend laws or regulations that would place an undue burden on students’ ability to graduate from high school on-time. In addition, it allows the State Board of Education to approve amendments to districts’ work-based learning plans. These amendments, to be considered at the State Board’s April 30 meeting, will ensure students are able to earn the credit hours needed for a College and Career Ready Diploma despite the impact of COVID-19-related workplace closures.

“I want to thank our district and school leaders, teachers, staff, and families for all of the work they are doing to continue educational opportunities for students during school building closures,” Sisolak said. “At a time when our communities are facing great uncertainty, I am proud of our school personnel for reaching out to students to offer not only distance education, but also the social and emotional support that they need.”

In an ongoing effort to align the State’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sisolak also directed Regional Professional Development Programs to work directly through the Department of Education to provide guidance and resources to teachers and other licensed personnel during the response situation.

“Due to COVID-19, the graduating class of 2020 will have to shift many of the celebrations and milestones that they have been looking forward to throughout their high school career,” Ebert said. “One thing they will not have to sacrifice is their chance to demonstrate readiness for college and careers by earning their high school diploma.”