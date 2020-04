This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Mary Cordle | A new sign for the Conaway Memorial Veterans Cemetery was recently installed. The VFW held its elections this month. Larry Wimsatt and Jack Horner were reelected as commander and quartermaster, respectively. Stephen Schofield was elected senior vice and Terry Dye was elected junior vice. The Ladies’ Auxiliary will have its election when […]