State unemployment agency announces website update

LAS VEGAS, NV – The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced a successful update of its unemployment insurance (UInv) website (http://ui.nv.gov). The agency also added and launched a performance feature on the 18th that affords filers another option to reset their online password 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In a collaborative effort with Arisant, one of its partners, DETR created a password recovery page. This page is tailored to help users that have an existing account in the system but have forgotten their password or password recovery questions. The password recovery screen is accessed after the filer enters their username on the “Claimant Login” screen. Filers simply click on a link and are then forwarded to the password recovery page. This new online feature is in addition to the existing password form located at http://gov.nv.gov/Forms/Unemployment/

“We recognize the password challenges filers are experiencing and have implemented this new password feature as part of our commitment to client access. This additional capability will allow users to reset their passwords quickly and easily without the direct assistance of UI staff,” said DETR director, Dr. Tiffany Tyler- Garner.

To file for unemployment in the State of Nevada, filers can use the online application available 24/7 at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. Claimants are highly encouraged to use the internet to file their UI claims and reserve the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online. Online filing during non-peak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends is also highly recommended.

Online filers are reminded of the recently implemented online filing system for Nevadans seeking to file initial or weekly claims. The new system announced last week, is organized by last names and is aimed at providing quicker results for Nevadans seeking to gain access to unemployment benefits. The new system was operational this past Sunday. Claimants are also reminded to file weekly to continue to receive benefits.

Last names A-K are asked to file on Sundays. Last names L-R are asked to file on Mondays. Last names S-Z are asked to file on Tuesday. Wednesday through Saturday are open for all claim types including weekly filing.

DETR encourages claimants to visit http://ui.nv.gov/css.html and at https://detr.nv.gov/Page/COVID-19_(Coronavirus)_Information_for_Claimants_and_Employers to view important announcements and access essential resources. Online tutorial videos are also available in both English and Spanish and can be viewed on the Nevada Unemployment Insurance YouTube page.