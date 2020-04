This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The cost to Lincoln County for the unwanted Storm Area 51 event last September came to $196,092.79. County Emergency Management Director Eric Holt reported the totals at the county commission meeting April 6, “all of which affected several departments,” he said. He said the amount taken from County Fund 95 came to $127,511.76, which was […]