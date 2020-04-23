Annual 5K goes virtual to continue cause amid pandemic

The 14th annual Eric M. Lee Memorial 5K was a little different this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event was still successful in raising money for its scholarship fund.

Courtesy Photo | The Lee children at the 14th Annual Eric M. Lee Memorial 5K.

The event started at 8 a.m. on April 18 at the Eric Lee Memorial Fire Station, as usual. But this time participants did a caravan driving the course, while many others are doing their own personal 5Ks in support of the effort.

The Lee family moved to Pahranagat Valley in June of 2004. Eric was working for the Clark County Fire Department at the time. In 2005, he was asked to be Fire Chief of the Pahranagat Valley Fire District while still working for Clark County. In September 2006, Eric died in a car accident on the way home from work, leaving behind his wife Trisha and three young children. After the tragedy, friends began the 5K event to honor his memory and fund a scholarship for a graduating senior.

“Our main goal was to have some money raised so Eric’s kids would have money for school, when graduation time came for them,” Andrea Jorgensen said in a Facebook post. “We started in the spring of 2007 and have had the Eric M. Lee Memorial 5k walk/run/bike every spring since then.”

Jorgensen added, “This year, Alexa is graduating, and as Eric’s daughter, would be the recipient of the scholarship. With all that’s going on right now, we are not able to put on the 5K in the way we normally would, but we are encouraging everyone to still participate, social distancing style, in a virtual 5K. Anytime, anywhere you would like, between the dates of April 18 and April 25, we invite you to walk, run, or bike a 5K in Eric’s memory.”

Participants are invited to post pictures to the event’s Facebook group of their route, time and “anything you want to share with everyone what you’re doing to celebrate Eric’s memory.”

Donations are being accepted through a $20 (plus shipping) purchase of a t-shirt. Or people can donate via Venmo, or at the Pahranagat Valley Credit Union under Eric M. Lee Scholarship.

For questions, Jorgenson can be reached at (702) 218-4475.

Trisha Taylor said, “I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who supports every year. I couldn’t ask for a better support system for me and my kids. I love each one of you and know Eric loves and appreciates you all too. We couldn’t have made it through these past 14 years without all of you.”