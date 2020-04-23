RSVP alerts seniors of scammers during the pandemic

RSVP is sending an alert to Seniors who are being heavily targeted by scammers who prey on vulnerable elders hoping to make a quick buck during the COVID-19 crisis.

The newest scam involves calling seniors for their bank information to ‘deposit your stimulus check’ into the seniors’ accounts. If you are receiving Social Security, the government ALREADY has your account information! You do not need to give account information to anyone to receive your stimulus check. Social Security and the Department of the Treasury issued a notice last week that Social Security recipients will automatically receive their stimulus checks in the same account as they receive their monthly Social Security checks. Another area of scams which is growing is calling seniors offering to help with errands, then taking the seniors’ money and never returning. Find a trusted friend or family member to help with shopping and errands. Or call RSVP. Our volunteers will happily provide you with documentation proving they are legitimate RSVP volunteers.

Scammers are calling seniors soliciting charitable donations, claiming to be representing law enforcement agencies, medical providers, or another group impacted by COVID-19. You can check to see if a charity is legitimate by calling the Secretary of State or the Federal Trade Commission. Emails claiming to be from the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control are being sent to seniors and others. Do NOT open these emails! If you do, the scammers can download malware and viruses to your computer. Some scammers are dressing in lab coats and knocking on seniors’ doors claiming to be testing for COVID-19. Medical providers are NOT coming to your home to administer tests! Scammers are also calling or emailing Medicare recipients with offers of free test kits, which are fake, or free vaccines, which are also fake. There is currently no vaccine for COVID-19.

“RSVP is alerting seniors not to share personal information or bank information over the phone. Government agencies will NEVER call you to ask for personal information or money. If you are unsure whether the person calling or emailing is a scammer, contact RSVP at 775-687-4680, ext. 116. Our legal service is keeping track of senior scams” said Susan Haas, RSVP Executive Director & C.E.O. For more information about RSVP visit: https://nevadaruralrsvp.org/.