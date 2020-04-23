School district shares grading guidelines for current situation

Lincoln County School District (LCSD) Superintendent Pam Teel sent a letter on April 22 to families regarding adjustments to LCSD’s current grading system “to ensure fairness for all students.”

The letter also announced that LCSD will not hold a child back a grade based on 4th quarter performance.

“If retention of a student is being considered, the Principal and Superintendent must provide written approval, after a thorough review of data and discussions with school staff and the student’s parent/guardian,” Teel wrote.

Here is the full letter.