State cautions claimants about sharing information with non-sanctioned sources

LAS VEGAS, NV –The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) reminds claimants to protect their personal information.

DETR is the only authorized source of information about how to file unemployment insurance claims. To protect your personal information and to ensure the accuracy of your claim, DETR does not endorse suggestions, tips, or help from outside groups.

Sharing details, or even asking for help in filing a claim from an unauthorized source can put claimants at risk for social media phishing and potential identity theft. If someone knows you are attempting to file for unemployment, they may be able to gain enough personal details about you to file a claim on your behalf.

We encourage claimants to continue to try to file their claim online at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html and to read the frequently asked questions, claimant guide, and other resources available on this web page. If you need to file a claim and believe that someone may have filed a claim using your information, please contact the NV UI investigation unit of at 775-684-0475.

If you believe you have been the victim of identity theft, please contact the Attorney General’s office at 775-684-1100.

If you believe that you are the victim of unemployment insurance fraud, please contact the Federal Office of the Inspector General Hotline at: https://www.oig.dol.gov/hotline.htm or 202-693-6999 or 1-800-347-3756.