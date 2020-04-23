USDA invests $65 million nationwide in rural community facilities

Nevada Funding Available for Schools, Libraries & Public Safety

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Last week U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand announced that USDA has invested $65 million to benefit more than 600,000 rural residents in 14 states through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. The investments can be used for purposes such as to build or upgrade schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities.

Although no Nevada funding was announced, Community Programs Director Cheryl Couch said about $11.3 million in Community Facility (CF) Direct Loans and $190,300 in CF Grants is still available for projects. In addition, another $479,998 in CF Guaranteed Loans is available, and about $64,000 in Economic Impact Initiative grant funds is available. For more information contact Cheryl Couch at (775) 443-4760 or by email at Cheryl.couch@usda.gov.

“More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding, including building or upgrading schools, libraries, clinics and public safety and first responder facilities,” Couch said. “Funds may also be used for equipment or vehicles such as senior center kitchens or food distribution services or police, fire or ambulance vehicles and equipment.”

Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

Also see the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants (PDF, 669 KB), for a detailed overview of the application process.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.