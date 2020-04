This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dark rain clouds threatened to release their showers on Panaca all day April 20, but despite the possibility of bad weather, parents and friends of Lincoln County High School’s class of 2020 were still determined to make sure the students understood how much the community supported and loved them. From late morning and into early […]