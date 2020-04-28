COVID-19 pandemic shuts down this year’s Caliente Memorial Day/Homecoming

The Caliente Memorial Day/Homecoming 2020 Committee has been struggling for the last few weeks to decide what to do about Homecoming with the shut-down of non-essential businesses and the stay at home order by the State of Nevada.

The committee, unable to meet as a group, met on a secured telephone line April 20 to decide how to proceed for this year’s event. The overwhelming decision was made to cancel this year’s event because there is no guarantee that life as we knew it would be able to return in full by the end of May.

“We are disappointed and know that everyone in the county will be disappointed by this unfortunate state of affairs,” the committee stated, “but the expense of putting it on and the risk of assembling and endangering lives made this the only good decision that could be made.”

The committee will be selling 2021 buttons next year and providing free 2020 buttons for those people that want to save one for their collections.

“Be safe, be well and we will see you next year for the best celebration ever.”