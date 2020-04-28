Extension offers third online town hall and webinar for small businesses

Discussions aim to help small businesses connect, pivot and adapt amid COVID-19

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Besides needing funds available for small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, small-business owners need additional support and guidance, as well as opportunities to talk with other small-business owners. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering virtual question-and-answer “Coping With COVID-19 Town Halls” for small businesses every Wednesday, and webinars on specific topics for small businesses every Friday. The town halls and the webinars are offered in Spanish and English and are aimed at helping small businesses “pivot and adapt” during this challenging time.

This is the third week of sessions. During the town halls, there is usually a short presentation on a given topic or a preview of the Friday webinar during the first 10 minutes. Then, the participants network with one another and drive the discussion, with a panel of professionals and educators helping them troubleshoot challenges they are encountering. The Friday webinars provide information on specific topics to help businesses plan strategically, adapt and succeed.

This week’s town hall:

Wednesday, April 29, 9 a.m. for English speakers and at 2 p.m. for Spanish speakers

Panelists include:

Reyna Mendez, Extension business development instructor

Juan Salas, Extension business development instructor

Mike Bindrup, Extension research associate

Saul Ramos, Small Business Administration deputy district director

Nicole Taylor Sharp, Lev Social owner

This week’s webinar, “Effective Social Media Strategies”:

Friday, May 1, 9 a.m. for English speakers and at 11:30 a.m. for Spanish speakers

Salas and Bindrup will focus on how to promote businesses during COVID-19, discussing:

Transitioning from face-to-face business to online: During the crisis In the long term

When to use which social media platform:When to use which social media platform: Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest

Developing marketable, noteworthy promotional videos

Organizers say that while many of our state’s businesses are focused on the funding aspects of their businesses, which is natural, they may be overlooking other opportunities to improve their overall business, during and after COVID-19.

“Our goal is to provide resources and educational platforms to help our small businesses, statewide, cope and retool during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “Ultimately, our goal is that when things begin to return to normal, our state’s small businesses will be even stronger.”

Borden said that the they hope to reach businesses across the state, n the north and the south, and in both urban and rural areas.

“While we were really happy to connect with so many businesses in our urban areas, we really want to let our small businesses in the rural areas know that we are here to assist them as well,” Borden said.

Both the town halls and the webinars are free, and usually run about an hour. To register or for more information, go to the Extension Business Development Program website at extension.unr.edu/busdev. There are also other resources at the website to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, email Borden at bordenb@unr.edu.