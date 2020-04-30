Federal grant to support Nevada behavioral health announced

The Division of Public and Behavioral Health was recently awarded $1,935,621 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) which will fund psychiatric access to care in Nevada communities.

The Division was awarded the grant to provide 24/7 psychiatric triage for children, adolescents, and adults at Reno Behavioral Health and at Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Las Vegas, and also expand the Division of Child and Family Services Children’s Mobile Crisis Teams in Northern and Southern Nevada.

“Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is very proud to partner with the State of Nevada to provide additional crisis intervention and treatment options to address mental and substance use disorders,” said Steve Shell, Chief Executive Officer of Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital. “The Emergency Grant awarded by SAMHSA is a great opportunity to heighten the awareness of crisis services throughout Nevada and ensure that access to care is available.”

Regardless of the ability to pay, these programs will allow anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis to have timely access to assessment and referrals instead of needing to go to the emergency room.

In addition, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) will establish a toll-free phone line that will serve as a confidential mental health resource that health care professionals can use to seek support before they have reached the crisis point.

“The UNLV School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health is proud to partner with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health to coordinate a warm line to support health care providers across Nevada,” said Dr. Alison Netski, Chair, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. “We know that working in health care during this public health crisis can be difficult and cause emotional and mental distress. This resource will allow for health care providers in Nevada to anonymously reach a volunteer mental health or health professional for support, resources, and referrals.”

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, has been moving toward the Crisis Now model of care, which consists of four core elements and ensures that crisis care is available for anyone, anytime, anywhere.

The four elements of crisis services through the Crisis Now model are the development of a crisis call center, outreach and support through a 24/7 mobile crisis response, short-term crisis stabilization programs and development of essential principles and practices including recovery orientation, commitment to Zero Suicide and safety for consumers and staff.

While Nevada has built some of the infrastructure necessary to support these core elements, additional developments are needed to ensure that 100% of individuals experiencing a crisis receive the right care at the right time.

Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

https://www.desertparkway.com/

702-776-3500

Toll Free: 877-663-7976

Services are available 24/7

Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

https://www.renobehavioral.com/

775-393-2200

Services are available 24/7

If your child is experiencing a mental or behavioral crisis contact the Division of Child and Family Services Children’s Mobile Crisis Response Team. More information also can be found at http://knowcrisis.com/



• Northern Nevada: 775-688-1670, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday/Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Rural Nevada: 702-486-7865, Daily 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Southern Nevada: 702-486-7865, Services are available 24/7

If you are a licensed medical or behavioral health provider and would like to volunteer to support the UNLV Healthcare Provider Warmline, please go to Battle Born Medical Corps at SERVNV.org to register.