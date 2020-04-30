Governor extends ‘Stay at Home’ directive with some easing of restrictions

Carson City, NV — Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that he has signed a directive extending a majority of the “Stay at Home” measures through mid-May, but will be easing some restrictions starting on May 1.

Nevada will continue to remain under the Stay at Home order, but this new directive signed April 29 will allow Nevadans expanded outdoor and recreational activities and provide some relief for small business owners. These changes include:

All retail businesses will be allowed to operate under curbside commerce models, similar to curbside pickup currently allowed for restaurants and eateries This now includes curbside for retail cannabis dispensaries

Drive-in services are now permitted for places of worship, as long as congregants stay in a vehicle and maintain at least 6 feet of social distance from people not in their household

Relaxing restrictions on outdoor activities, including golf, pickleball, and tennis, as long as they do it safely and in a way that prevents the spread of COVID-19

The loosening of restrictions listed above and in the directive will become effective on Friday, May 1, 2020. All other directives currently in effect will be extended through May 15, or until the state meets the necessary criteria set forth last week and consistent with the White House guidelines to demonstrate the state is making sufficient progress to slow the spread of COVID-19. If the State continues in a positive direction and meets the

criteria, the start of the next phase could begin earlier than May 15. At that time, a Phase 1 directive will be issued.

While Nevada has not yet met the reopening criteria, the decision to ease restrictions on certain retail operations and some outdoor activities before entering Phase 1 was based on the State’s progress so far toward meeting the specific benchmarks, including positive case and hospitalization trends, along with testing and case contact tracing capacity.

“Nevadans have done an incredible job at staying home for our state, and as we work diligently to meet the reopening criteria, I wanted to begin some initial incremental changes that will make our full transition into Phase 1 smoother and positively impact our communities and small businesses,” Sisolak said. “Our ability to enter the next phase and any subsequent phase of reopening will be determined by the continued commitment of Nevadans to follow aggressive social distancing guidance and requirements.”

Under the extended directive, businesses that previously were directed to be closed will remain closed, including salons, barber shops, bars and casinos, among other.

Businesses that are deemed essential may still be open, and must still comply with strict social distancing standards and other safety measures to keep workers and clients safe.

Sisolak will present “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery” during a press

conference today, where he will outline the projected phases and structure for how Nevada and local partners will navigate our way through this public health crisis.

Click here for more details on the new directive.