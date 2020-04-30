Public feedback sought for statewide transportation project process

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is inviting the public to comment on proposed changes to the process of planning transportation projects and improvements outlined in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The STIP is a fiscally constrained, four-year planning document listing federal and state-funded transportation projects, as well as regionally significant transportation improvements funded through local and/or state funds in accordance with the Federal Aid Highway Act and the Federal Transit Act. These projects improve Nevada’s transportation system, including adding lanes, constructing new roads and intersection improvements along with certain road maintenance projects. It also includes transit, rail, pedestrian walkway and bicycle facility projects.

The proposed new procedure includes updated formal amendment thresholds, as well as administrative modifications and formal amendment schedules.

The public can comment on the document by visiting the “Planning” section of nevadadot.com (direct link: https://www.nevadadot.com/projects-programs/proposed-transportation-projects). All public comment must be submitted before June 9th, 2020 to the NDOT Program Development, Planning Office via email to jemery@dot.nv.gov or by mail to 1263 South Stewart Street, Carson City, NV 89712 ATTN: Jillian Emery, room 320.

A draft list of proposed projects will also be available for public review in the future before potential acceptance and approval by the state transportation board and governing federal agencies.

Separately, the public can also keep updated and provide feedback on Nevada state transportation throughout the year by attending NDOT public meetings regarding specific road improvement projects.

Nevada’s metropolitan planning organizations develop similar documents outlining proposed transportation improvements in metropolitan areas. Links to those resources are available at https://www.nevadadot.com/projects-programs/proposed-transportation-projects