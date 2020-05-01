Government, non-profit federal transportation funds now available

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is inviting government and non-profit organizations to apply for federal transportation funds available through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). Through June 15, applications will be accepted for public projects which improve non-motorized mobility, stormwater management and habitat connectivity, scenic accessibility, safe routes to school and more.

Governmental agencies, tribal governments, school districts, private schools and non-profit organizations such as charter schools can sponsor TAP applications. Each eligible application received will be evaluated using scoring criteria detailed on the www.nevadadot.com/tap application website. Projects require a minimum of five percent matching funds from the sponsor and must be able to receive administrative clearance for a notice to proceed with construction within three years.

Under the program, there are two broad types of eligible activities: transportation infrastructure and non-infrastructure projects. Examples of infrastructure activities include constructed improvements for traffic calming, accessibility to scenic areas and environmental management. Non-infrastructure projects include activities that improve the ability of kindergarten through eighth-grade students to bike or walk to and from school. More information on project eligibility requirements may be found on the application website.

For detailed information regarding sponsor eligibility, project eligibility and applications instructions, visit www.nevadadot.com/tap.