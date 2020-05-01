Initial state unemployment claims total 42,541; Continued claims rise to 274,850

State extended benefits triggered

CARSON CITY, NV – Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 42,541 for the week ending April 25, up 3,045 claims, or 7.7 percent compared to last week’s total of 39,496. This is the fifth highest weekly total in state history. Through the week ending April 25, there have been 412,211 initial claims filed in 2020.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, rose to 274,850. This is an increase from the previous week of 43,232 claims, or 18.7 percent. Continued claims, which lag initial claims, are likely to see further increases as the state continues to see elevated levels of initial claims. Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system (also known as covered employment), was 19.9 percent in the week, the highest insured unemployment rate in state history. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 3,839,000, a decline of 603,000 claims from the previous week’s revised level of 4,427,000. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending April 18 was 12.4 percent, the highest rate in the history of the series. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

Under the criteria defined in NRS 612.377, Nevada has now met the thresholds required to trigger extended benefits. The state’s 13-week average of continued claims to covered employment rose to 5.8 percent in the week, above the threshold of 5 percent set in section 2A of state statute. In addition, this 5.8 percent is greater than 120 percent of the average rate in the corresponding 13-week periods in the prior two years. By meeting these criteria, Nevada’s extended benefits indicator is “on.” Extended benefits provide an additional 13 weeks of benefits to claimants who have exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits and their Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

State level data from the U.S. Department of Labor can be found here [DOL Weekly Claims Report]. Please note that state data from the U.S. Department of Labor tends to be released more slowly than national data. View the state level unemployment insurance claims report for the week ending April 25 here [Weekly Report]. A dashboard for Nevada weekly claims can be found here [Weekly Dashboard]. A monthly claims dashboard with claims activity for March can be found here [Monthly Dashboard]. View weekly county claims trends here [Weekly by County]. Dashboards are interactive reports that allow you to dig deeper into the data.

To file for unemployment in the State of Nevada, please use the online application available 24/7 at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. People unable to file online may file via telephone by calling a UI Claims Call Center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Northern UI Call Center: (775) 684-0350; Southern UI Call Center: (702) 486-0350; Rural areas & Out-of-State: (888) 890-8211; and the General Question Hotline: (800) 603-9671. Claimants are highly encouraged to use the internet to file their UI claims, as it is the fastest and most convenient way to file and reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online. Online filing during non-peak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends is also highly recommended. To continue to receive benefits, claimants must file weekly.

Online filers are encouraged to participate in the online claim filing system announced last week. The system, now operational, is organized by last names and is aimed at providing quicker results for Nevadans seeking to gain access to unemployment benefits.

Claimants with last names starting with A-K are asked to file on Sundays. Last names L-R are asked to file on Mondays. Last names S-Z are asked to file on Tuesday. Wednesday through Saturday are open for all to initiate or renew claims online.

Claimants are encouraged to visit http://ui.nv.gov/css.html and at https://detr.nv.gov/Page/COVID-19_(Coronavirus)_Information_for_Claimants_and_Employers to view important announcements and access essential resources. Online tutorial videos are also available in both English and Spanish and can be viewed on the Nevada Unemployment Insurance YouTube page.