Nevada Rural Housing Authority announces COVID-19 emergency assistance program

Carson City, Nev. (April 24, 2020) – Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) has announced its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program, which provides one-time funding to rural Nevada residents experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides financial assistance to qualifying individuals who are falling behind on their rent, mortgage or utilities. The Program also gives financial aid to individuals having trouble paying for groceries and household supplies that are necessary to maintain safety and well-being.

NRHA is one of 52 organizations in 27 states that received grant dollars from the National Low Income Housing Coalition to help support people who are homeless or unstably housed. The grant will help alleviate financial burdens many Nevadans are experiencing due to the crisis.

“Nevadans are in urgent need of emergency assistance and the Program will provide them with the help they need to start to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill Brewer, NRHA executive director. “Sheltering in place is extremely difficult if a person is in a position to have to choose between paying for food or rent. NRHA is looking forward to using this grant to alleviate some of the financial burdens and difficult choices many low-income Nevadans are currently facing.”

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, NRHA has also temporarily suspended the requirement to provide proof of eviction, disconnection and foreclosure for all of its Emergency Assistance Programs. Applicants will need to provide proof of delinquency on housing related payments to qualify for assistance.

NRHA’s Emergency Assistance Programs applicants must reside in a NRHA jurisdiction, which is all Nevada counties except for Clark and Washoe Counties. For more information about NRHA’s Emergency Assistance Programs, including the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program, please visit NVRural.org/emergency-assistance-programs.

About the Nevada Rural Housing Authority

Nevada Rural Housing Authority’s mission is to promote, provide and finance affordable housing opportunities for all rural Nevadans. NRHA does this through homeownership programs, rental services, community development initiatives and an exclusive Weatherization program. The Authority serves Nevada’s 15 rural counties and the rural portions of Clark and Washoe Counties – a coverage area of 110,000 square miles and home to more than 1.3 million Nevadans. For more information, visit www.NVRural.org.