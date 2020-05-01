Lincoln County Record

New pop-up garden center opens for business

With Caliente Youth Center being closed to the public, people wondered about getting their plants for their yards and garden this year.  

Mary Cordle | Dreamhouse Growers, a pop-up garden center, opened on May 29.

In comes a new business located in Caliente, a pop-up garden center.  Kim MacLachlan, owner of Dreamhouse Growers, opened to the public, with “social distancing “ in mind in front of Gottfredson’s  in Caliente on May 29.

More information can be found on dreamhousegrowers.com or on Facebook Dreamhouse Growers. 

MacLachlan will be at Panaca Market, McCrosky’s Y Service and the Farmers Market.

