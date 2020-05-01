New pop-up garden center opens for business

With Caliente Youth Center being closed to the public, people wondered about getting their plants for their yards and garden this year.
In comes a new business located in Caliente, a pop-up garden center. Kim MacLachlan, owner of Dreamhouse Growers, opened to the public, with “social distancing “ in mind in front of Gottfredson’s in Caliente on May 29.
More information can be found on dreamhousegrowers.com or on Facebook Dreamhouse Growers.
MacLachlan will be at Panaca Market, McCrosky’s Y Service and the Farmers Market.
