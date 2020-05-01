Question of the Week: Was that L.A. Times story a fair portrayal of Lincoln County?

A little context here. The Los Angeles Times did a piece on what rural residents think of the coronavirus, with Alamo and Caliente being its sources.

An unnamed Alamo resident is quoted, “People are overreacting to this damn coronavirus thing,” and rancher Glenndon Bundy talks about how he likes that things are even quieter since shutdown orders were implemented.

The reporter, Melissa Etehad, wrote, “The locals, as one might expect along a highway scattered with roadkill and hardened by the elements, are prone to suspicion, varying degrees of skepticism and occasional conspiracy theories.”

Etehad said Caliente resident, Rhett Butler, is “convinced sinister hands designed the outbreak to target America” and that “he fears the coronavirus is letting the government take away a man’s rights.”

The article told of some folks staying at the Alamo Inn, owned by Vern Holaday, for weeks because they felt safer than being at home.

Meanwhile, E.T. Fresh Jerky at Hiko Junction stays fairly busy, according to store clerk Jennifer Aiello.

“There’s only been a couple slow days,” she said. “People are glad we’re open. And now we are getting to know more locals.”

The article ends with a tearful conversation between Butler and Mountain Mercantile owner Kevin Phillips on how the people here look out for each other.

So what did local readers think of this Lincoln County spotlight? Here are some reactions.

Well, when people who think that gets [COVID-19] then please let me know if you still feel the same way. – Pam Hughes

Seems inappropriate/irresponsible to drive to rural Nevada where there is no outbreak from LA where an outbreak is occurring. – Holly McMoonbeam

I liked the way the article portrayed Lincoln County. There was a lot of truth in it. I seriously doubt we are going to have a large influx of COVID-19 refugees here. Too remote and too few services for city folk. Gotta say, I agree with Rhett and Kevin. – Kathy LeFevre

This isn’t journalism. They came in with a preconceived notion of “all the people who live in rural places are hicks.” Not to mention advertising the lack of COVID in Lincoln County to the rest of the country. – Mary King

Gosh, Rhett is famous now. I’m sure he had more to tell but they can’t cover everything. – Janet Willis

Rhett, you’re famous! – Eric Curtis

Thanks to all those who responded. Here is next week’s question: What do you think of the governor’s decision to extend the “Stay at Home” order to May 15?

Look for the question on our Facebook page on Sunday evening or send us an email.