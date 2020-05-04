Lincoln County Record

Lincoln County Nevada's News Source

You are here: Home / News / Extension offers webinar on self-care and online town hall for small businesses

Extension offers webinar on self-care and online town hall for small businesses

by

Discussions aim to help small businesses connect, pivot and adapt amid COVID-19 LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Besides needing funds available for small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, small-business owners need additional support and guidance, as well as opportunities to talk with other small-business owners. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering virtual question-and-answer “Coping With COVID-19 Town […]
This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in. To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page. Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *