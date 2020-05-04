Governor signs directive to protect Nevadans from garnishment of COVID-19 related funds

Carson City, NV — Governor Steve Sisolak has signed an emergency

directive to temporarily freeze some garnishment actions and executions of judgments against bank accounts, including Nevadans receiving CARES Act funds.

“During this period of economic uncertainty and hardship, this is not the time to create additional financial stress on Nevadans who are struggling to

make ends meet,” Sisolak said. “This measure ensures that federal stimulus money intended to help Nevada’s families and individuals actually stays in their pockets.”

Directive 017 does not apply to judgments for child support, spousal

support like alimony, or to restitution to victims of crimes.

Nevada joins other states in issuing temporary protection to prevent such garnishments, including its Western state partners – Oregon, Washington, and California.