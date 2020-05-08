Initial unemployment claims total 28,550 for week ending 5/2; Continued claims above 300,000

CARSON CITY, NV – Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 28,550 for the week ending May 2, down 13,991 claims, or 32.9 percent compared to last week’s total of 42,541. This is the lowest weekly initial claims total since the COVID-19 related business closures, but still stands as the seventh highest weekly total in Nevada history. Through the week ending May 2, there have been 440,761 initial claims filed in 2020.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, rose to 303,573. This is an increase from the previous week of 28,723 claims, or 10.5 percent. Continued claims, which lag initial claims, are likely rise as Nevada continues to see elevated levels of initial claims. The state’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system (also known as covered employment), was 22.0 percent in the week, the highest insured unemployment rate in state history. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 3,169,000, a decline of 677,000 claims from the previous week’s revised level of 3,839,000. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending April 25 was 15.5 percent, the highest rate in the history of the series. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

State level data from the U.S. Department of Labor can be found here. Please note that state data from the U.S. Department of Labor tends to be released more slowly than national data. View the state level unemployment insurance claims report for the week ending May 2 here. A dashboard for Nevada weekly claims can be found here

. A monthly claims dashboard with claims activity for March can be found here. View weekly county claims trends here. Dashboards are interactive reports that allow you to dig deeper into the data.

To file for unemployment in the State of Nevada, please use the online application available 24/7 at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. People unable to file online may file via telephone by calling a UI Claims Call Center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Northern UI Call Center: (775) 684-0350; Southern UI Call Center: (702) 486-0350; Rural areas & Out-of-State: (888) 890-8211; and the General Question Hotline: (800) 603-9671. Claimants are highly encouraged to use the internet to file their UI claims, as it is the fastest and most convenient way to file and reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online. Online filing during non-peak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends is also highly recommended. To continue to receive benefits, claimants must file weekly. Independent workers, self-employed and gig workers are asked not to file on UInv as the agency is well into the process of implementing the new module necessary to start taking claims. DETR will be putting out communication on detr.nv.gov/coronavirus with details very soon.

Online filers are encouraged to participate in the online claim filing system announced last week. The system, now operational, is organized by last names and is aimed at providing quicker results for Nevadans seeking to gain access to unemployment benefits.

Claimants with last names starting with A-K are asked to file on Sundays. Last names L-R are asked to file on Mondays. Last names S-Z are asked to file on Tuesday. Wednesday through Saturday are open for all to initiate or renew claims online.

Claimants are encouraged to visit http://ui.nv.gov/css.html and at detr.nv.gov/coronavirus to view important announcements and access essential resources. Online tutorial videos are also available in both English and Spanish and can be viewed on the Nevada Unemployment Insurance YouTube page.