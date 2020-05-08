Question of the Week: The governor’s plan

Each week, we are asking our readers questions about issues impacting them. This week’s question: What do you think of the governor’s decision to extend the “Stay at Home” order to May 15 and his “Roadmap to Recovery” plan? Here are readers’ responses.

Some responses were lengthy and have been shortened here. Visit the Lincoln County Central Facebook page to read full responses.

“I really wish Gov. Sisolak would live like how he is forcing Nevadans to live. You know stressed out of your mind wondering when unemployment checks would come through. Or having to choose between picking up Rx’s or pay for utilities? Even try eating on what you can get only through a local church food pantry. Heck, I’d like to see him face his spouse and family telling them, “Sorry I’m being forced to not work. I’m being forced not to provide for my family.” Explain to his spouse and children why I’m being forced to sit… all day for the past 47 days when Nevada’s COVID numbers are one of the lowest in our nation…”

Lark Harrington

“Nevada, Please call Attorney General Barr’s hotline immediately to file a constitution violation complaint against Gov. Sisolak The number is 202-514-2000 to leave a message for AG Barr. State your name and that you are a resident of Nevada. State that our governor is in violation of the Constitutional rights of Nevada’s citizens and needs to be investigated immediately…”

– Teralee Morley

I really hope everyone signed the recall Sisolak petition.

– Gary Woolman

I can get my dog groomed, but I can’t go to a salon and get a hair cut.

– Diana Wms

“The lockdown was never believed to be a prevention. It was intended to flatten the curve and thereby protect our medical resources. Eventually, all persons will be exposed to the virus. The question to be answered is “What is the safest way to open the state?” In view of the widespread reports of hospitals pressuring doctors to list all possible cases of death to COVID-19 most of us believe that reopening all of the state will have few negative effects that we would not otherwise expect. Yes, we will experience more deaths but we will have them eventually anyway and there will not be enough to overload the hospital which are now empty. I can’t blame the governor for his caution. He has both real-life and political consequences to consider. We need to trust in God and pray that the governor makes the right choice.”

– John McCormick

I think he should open all counties up that have no or very few cases.

– Blake Monk

I think Sisolak is incompetent and does not have Nevada in his best interest, politics has his best interest. He needs [to be] removed as small businesses are going under or have been closed for good.

– Daniel Kirby

