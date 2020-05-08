Shawn Cheeney

Shawn L Cheeney, age 45, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in St. George, Utah born to Lawrence L and Beverly Jean Adams Cheeney.

Shawn lived most of his life in Alamo, Nevada where he graduated from Pahranagat Valley High School. He lived in Las Vegas for a short time before moving back to Alamo. Shawn enjoyed music, off road racing and time with family. He had a knack for the computer and enjoyed being everyone’s online shopper. He had a soft spot for all of his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include four brothers and three sisters: Roy (Adora) Strong of Nampa, ID; William (Claudia) Strong of Gig Harbor, WA; Donald (Sue) Strong of Groton, CT; Jacqueline (Joe) Faso of Boise, ID; Linda (Kent) Hansen of Carlin, NV; Lisa (Kyle) Hunt of Pioche, NV; Michael (Tracy) Strong of Alamo, NV and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside viewing and service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 9 a.m. in the Alamo Cemetery.