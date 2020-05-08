State announces Phase 1 reopenings to begin Saturday

Carson City, NV — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that Nevada has met the reopening criteria and can move into the first phase of reopening the State beginning on Saturday, May 9.

“I know many Nevadans have worked hard and scarified to get us to the good place we are today, and if we use common sense preventative measures, we can continue forward,” said Sisolak. “If we want to stay open, it’s up to us to continue the aggressive social distancing measures that allowed us to progress to this point.”

During Phase 1, individuals are encouraged to stay home as much as possible, and to wear masks in public, as well as continuing to follow aggressive social distancing protocols.

Employees who interact with the public must wear face coverings, as part of a mandatory statewide standard. Under the statewide standards, businesses must also adopt measures put forth by OSHA to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Certain businesses will not be able to open during Phase 1, including bars, nightclubs and taverns that aren’t currently open and don’t have a license to serve food; gyms and fitness facilities; strip clubs and brothels; spas, tanning salons, massage parlors, body art, body piercing establishments; and buffets.

The final decisions on how gaming establishments reopen in Nevada will be determined by the Gaming Control Board, but they will not be reopening in Phase 1.

All other businesses and facilities will be able to resume operation but under strict social distancing guidance. The Local Empowerment Advisory Council (LEAP) has worked with the Governor’s Office, business leaders and the state’s 17 counties to provide guidance specific to certain industries, which will be posted online at NVHealthResponse.nv.gov.

The full press conference can be watched

at: http://nvleg.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=8db5c655-90b7-11ea-a2af0050569183fa

The guidance can be found online at: https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/wp–content/uploads/2020/05/Roadmap-to-Recovery-Phase-One-Initial-Guidance.pdf