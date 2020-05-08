VFW to hold Veterans ceremony on May 25

With the cancellation of the normal Homecoming/Memorial Day celebration in Caliente, Caliente VFW Post 7114 will still have its ceremony at the VFW Cemetery on May 25th at 10 a.m. to honor those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

The public is encouraged to attend.

This year the community won’t be able to have our Veterans line up at the park so that we can express our gratitude to them. Instead, residents are invited when they see one of our heroes on the street, in a store, please tell them, “Thank you for your service,” and don’t let them be forgotten because of the situation we are in today.