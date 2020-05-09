LC Coalition Updates

Coronavirus Updates

With the rapidly developing coronavirus situation, it’s important to keep our community informed. Please send your information and announcements to ben@nvcmedia.com. Any information that directly affects the Lincoln County community will be shared on the Lincoln County Record homepage and Facebook page.

Call Ahead for Public Health Services

Public health services continue to be available, but since the building is locked, please call ahead for access, and follow social distancing practices. Call Nicole Rowe with Community Health at (775) 962-8086

Increased Staff at Nevada 211 Call Center

In response to the increase in call volume, Nevada 211 has added eight more staff members (all working from home). In May they’ll be honoring United Way of Southern Nevada and UW of Northern Nevada, both of which have received funding for rent and mortgage assistance. Information is being posted on Facebook, Twitter, their website and through their newsletter. (They’re also working closely with the 2020 Census and the extended deadlines.) If any agencies need help qualifying or filling out the forms, or want to be listed in their database to get referrals, please contact paul.thornton@moneymanagement.org or (702) 327-3796.

Caliente Community United Methodist Church

Caliente Community United Methodist Church is continuing to provide church services online only. A donation of 200-300 pounds of potatoes was recently received. If you need any potatoes, or have other questions, contact Pastor Tony Ontanyon at (775) 962-2421 or (331) 212-0922.

Lincoln County Workforce

Lincoln County Workforce is searching for youth and adults who are out of school and interested in work experience. Contact Heather Bailey for more information at (435) 669-3466.

Lincoln County Mental Health Undergoing Changes

Lincoln Counseling and Supportive Services is undergoing a number of changes. Since their building is closed, they’re consulting with existing clients over the phone. They’ve had to close several clients, and new clients are being referred out to other services. If someone is in a mental health crisis, they can be referred to the hospital or one of the available hotlines.

Rural Youth Telephone Hotline: (702) 486-7865

Rural Adults Telephone Hotline: (877) 283-2437.

Or call Janie Rippetoe with questions at (775) 962-8089.

Extension Creates New Virtual Programs

All 4-H programs are on hold right now, and all overnight activities are canceled for the entire year. Extension has been working to create a lot of virtual programs, such as a new four-session communications program to help children become better writers and speakers. (See their social media for registration links.) Every Wednesday at 9 a.m., there’s a ZOOM broadcast of a Small Business Association meeting. It offers training on business models, but so far most people are concerned about how to apply for funding (which is getting used up quickly). This info will be posted on all the Lincoln County sites. Contact Dr. Donald Deever for more information at ddeever@unr.edu or (702) 375-6929.

Radio Repeater Back Online

A broken repeater has been repaired, so everything’s back online and faster than it was before. As long as they have internet access, they can contact anyone with a handheld radio. If that goes down, they can go RF with their HF radios.

Questions can go to Charles Reifsnyder at (775) 962-5668.

Events

The Health Fair (and a foster parenting booth) rescheduling is TBD. Homecoming Weekend has been canceled in Caliente.

Labor Day events are tentatively on, with plans to cancel until next year if necessary. The Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo and Alamo Fourth of July are are still on for this year.

US Census Seeks Employees

Lincoln County Workforce is working with the United States Census to employ census takers in the Alamo and Pioche areas. Hours are flexible. Pay is $16-$17.50/hour. Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs. For more information, contact Mike Wynn at (775) 726-3800 or mwynn.lcworkforce@gmail.com

Red Cross Offers Online Emergency Preparedness Resources

The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is urging area residents to

use its online learning tools to become familiar with emergency planning for home or business. Training classes, educational apps, and planning programs for kids, adults and businesses are available online at www.redcross.org

Assistance Available for Housing and Utilities Payments

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) has announced its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program, which provides one-time funding to rural Nevada residents experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides financial assistance to qualifying individuals who are falling behind on their rent, mortgage or utilities. The program also gives financial aid to individuals having trouble paying for groceries and household supplies that are necessary to maintain safety and well-being. For more information, please visit NVRural.org/emergency-assistance-programs.

Weekly Pandemic Strategic Support Group Offered Online

Join others on ZOOM every Wednesday at 11 a.m. to learn ways to take care of yourself, problem-solve during these difficult times and receive resources and information. HTTPS://ZOOM.US/J/5098337780. For more information, contact LeeAnn Luna at (775) 727-9970×204 or leeann@nyecc.org

Elder Services Available, Volunteers Needed

Nevada CAN services include wellness checkup calls, needs assessments and delivery for food, supplies and other essentials, and peer-to-peer support via Zoom to allow folks to continue to connect with one another during social distancing. Tech support is available for those who may not be familiar with the online platform. A telemedicine program is also being implemented for seniors who require regular medical care during this time. Volunteer applications are being sought. If you or someone you know is in need of help or would like to be part of the system to support those in need, please call 211 or visit www.nevada211.org. For more information, contact Kate Ingalsby at (702) 219-4938 or email INGALSK@ccf.org.

Grover C. Dils Medical Center Continues Pandemic Protocol

As of May 5, of the 19 patients that have been tested in Lincoln County, 18 are negative with one pending case. The medical center will continue to follow these established guidelines: Patients will be assessed before being provided out-patient services and will be directed to use the ER entrance. No visitors are allowed into long-term care unless there is an end-of-life situation. Patients with symptoms will be assessed in their vehicles when necessary. No one besides the patient is allowed into the ER, unless deemed necessary by the provider, or in the instance that the patient is a child, in which case ONLY one parent will be allowed with the child. The administration building will continue to be locked. The hospital can be reached at (775) 726-3171, the Caliente Clinic at (775) 726-3121 and the Alamo Clinic at (775) 725-3364.

Lincoln County School District Updates

All staff are working hard to provide an emergency distance education for students. Teachers miss their students and cannot wait to have them back at school. Over 13,000 meals have been served to students since the school closures. Graduations and promotions will all occur on time and plans are underway for the celebrations under the current protocols. The district office can be reached at (775) 728-8000.

Lincoln County Human Services Updates

The senior nutrition program is still only serving Meals on Wheels at this time. Any seniors who previously visited the senior centers for lunch are welcome to call and request to be added to the Meals on Wheels list, for the time being. The hope is to reopen the senior centers by June 1, but that remains to be seen.

LC Transportation is still only transporting riders within the county, unless there is an emergency. They hope to start taking people out of town starting June 1, but that is, as yet, uncertain.

Lincoln County Human Services’ office is still open by appointment only. People are welcome to call the office for the food bank. They will package the food and hand it out the back door.

Commodities are still being distributed the third Thursday and Friday of each month, using a drive-thru method. This will probably become the new norm for this distribution.

Food Drop for Caliente has been changed to May 27, due to scheduling conflicts.

Human Services can be reached at (775) 962-8084.

Veterans Services

Local veterans advocate Linda Rollins is away during May and the first half of June, but will then be available to assist veterans via phone at (775) 962-1304.