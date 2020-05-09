Russell K Lamb, passed away unexpectedly on May 03, 2020 in Ursine, Nevada at the age of 65. He was born on January 31,1955 in Boulder City, Nevada. To the parents of Lucille Thompson and Kay Lamb. Russell and his siblings Brian, Kevin, Randy, Shane and Misty grew up in Henderson, Nevada.

Russell attended Basic Highschool and was in the graduating class of 1973. He retired from Timet after twenty-four years of service. Russell was currently working for the City of Henderson for the past eighteen years. He was a very skilled tradesman and took pride in his strong work ethic.

He is survived by wife, Connie, his children Ann Lamb (Christensen), Russell Lamb II, Lev Rabb, Rachel Lamb, Amy Rabb (Corno), Joey Rabb, and Dustin Lamb (deceased).

Russell was an avid outdoorsman that had a passion for hunting and camping. He was a proud American that loved his country and family. He was inexplicably loyal, reliable and shared his love for others through acts of service.

Graveside services were held on May 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Boot Hill cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.southernnevadamorturary.com