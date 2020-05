This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) has announced that Pahranagat Valley High School (1A), along with The Meadows (2A), Boulder City (3A) and Bishop Manogue (4A) have been named One Nevada Cup Champions for the 2019-2020 school year. The NIAA began giving the Award in Excellence in Academic, Athletics and Citizenship in 2001. One Nevada […]