Fair board plans to hold August event

One of Lincoln County’s most beloved events is the Fair & Rodeo that takes place every summer at the Panaca Fairgrounds. Plans are to hold this year’s event on Aug. 12-15, but COVID-19 is still having an impact.

While the county commissioners have given their okay to start getting things ready, the fair board faces two obstacles in creating an ideal setting for the yearly celebration.

James Selman Photo – A rodeo competitor at the 2019 Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo. The fair board is planning to hold the 2020 event Aug. 12-15.



The first problem is that 4-H clubs around the county have been limited in their ability to meet, so their entries are in question. This can be overcome, however, as long as people from around the community participate to the best of their ability, says Kathy Cook of the fair committee.

“Let’s be united and get those entries ready,” Cook said during an interview.

With the recent interest that many members of the community have taken in gardening, the fair will provide an opportunity for amateur farmers to show the literal fruits of their labors.

Another concern is whether there will be enough sponsors to ensure the fair provides the entertainment that Lincoln County residents have come to expect. This is due, in part, because the fair’s fate was only recently determined, so there isn’t much time to find sponsors and participants.

Despite all of these factors playing into this year’s fair, Cook says there was never a concern as to whether or not the event would be held. For 50 years the fair and rodeo has come to Panaca, and that’s not going to change due to some minor obstacles, she added.

As one fairgoer said last year, “We’ll always have the fair. It’s tradition. Nothing’s going to stop that.”

While the exact list of events is still being determined, some of the longtime favorites are guaranteed to return, like the rodeo queen competition, jackpot barrel racing and team roping. A junior rodeo and livestock clinic will also be featured. One of the main events will be the cow-dog trials Aug. 12, which will include prizes for the best-performing canines.

The fair board encourages everyone in the county to come out and show off their talents this August. You can apply online through the fair’s Facebook page, or through their website at lcnvfair.org, which will be updated soon with 2020 information.