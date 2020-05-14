Second COVID-19 case confirmed in county

As different entities around the country begin to poke their heads out of their proverbial shelters of the quarantine, the second case of COVID-19 in Lincoln County has been detected.

Grover C. Dils Medical Center announced May 7 that a patient from Pioche had tested positive. While not requiring hospitalization, the patient is under quarantine at home and medical experts are currently following up with anyone who may have come in contact with the individual as well as trying to determine the point of infection.

According to Melissa Rowe, CEO at Grover C. Dils, the person’s condition has improved since last week.

With this new case in the county, the question arises as to whether it’s wise to open businesses. With over one million confirmed virus cases in the United States alone and, according to the World Health Organization’s statistics, more than 79,000 deaths since the beginning of the year, Lincoln County has been lucky to only have two confirmed cases and no hospitalizations or deaths so far.

According to Rowe, the opening of businesses must be done according to federal and state guidelines, and she supports the federal government’s plan so far.

“We have to start to deal with it to truly know what we’re dealing with,” Rowe said during an interview following the announcement. “We want people to get back to normal, whatever that is.”

Despite the plans that have been put in place, however, Rowe says there’s no real way to predict the spread of the virus. She noted that social distancing is only one part of keeping the disease at bay. On the Grover C. Dils Facebook page, the hospital provides information on how to stop the spread of COVID-19 and explains the details of when people should start or stop home isolation, using information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The hospital explains close contact as being within approximately six feet of a person with COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time and having unprotected direct contact with infectious secretions or excretions (e.g., being coughed on, touching used tissues with a bare hand). Data are insufficient to precisely define the duration of time that constitutes a prolonged exposure. However, until more is known about transmission risks, it is reasonable to consider prolonged exposure as anything greater than a few minutes. Brief interactions are less likely to result in transmission; however, clinical symptoms of the patient and type of interaction (e.g., whether the patient coughed directly into the face of the person) remain important.

When can you leave your home or discontinue home isolation?

People with COVID-19 who have home isolated can leave home under the following conditions:

If you have NOT had a test to determine if you are still contagious, you can leave home once you meet the following three conditions:

1. You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications)

AND

2. Other symptoms have improved (such as improved coughing or ameliorated shortness of breath)

AND

3. At least 10 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared

If you HAVE HAD a test to determine if you are still contagious, you can leave home once you meet the following three conditions:

1. You no longer have a fever (without the use of fever-reducing medication)

AND

2. Other symptoms have improved (such as improved coughing or ameliorated shortness of breath)

AND

3. You have received two negative tests in a row, at least 24 hours apart. Your doctor will follow CDC guidelines.

People who DID NOT have COVID-19 symptoms, but tested positive and home isolated can leave home under the following conditions:

If you have NOT had a test to determine if you are still contagious, you can leave home once you meet both of the following conditions:

1. At least 10 days have passed since the date of your first positive test

AND

2. You continue to have no symptoms (i.e., coughing or shortness of breath) since the test.

If you HAVE HAD a test to determine if you are still contagious, you can leave home after:

1. You receive two negative tests in a row, at least 24 hours apart. Your doctor will follow CDC guidelines.

Note: if you develop symptoms, follow guidance above for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

In all cases, follow the guidance of your doctor and local health department. The decision to stop home isolation should be made in consultation with your health-care provider and state and local health departments. Some people, such as those with preexisting conditions that weaken their immune system, might continue to shed the virus even after they recover.

Grover C. Dils encourages people to ask questions, because in Rowe’s words, “speculation leads to misinformation.” You can send any questions to admin@gcdmc.org, or visit their website at www.gcdmc.org. The website is updated Monday through Friday.

Alamo Clinic: (775) 725-3364

Caliente Clinic: (775) 726-3121

Grover C. Dils Medical Center: (775) 726-3171

The medical professionals at Grover C. Dils encourage people to continue washing their hands and advise staying away from others if you feel sick.